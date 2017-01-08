5 reasons why Leicester City can win the UEFA Champions League

Here's why you should take a punt and put money on Leicester winning the UCL.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 22:55 IST

When the players and fans come together at King Power Stadium, there is a force of nature unlike any we have seen before

In spite of their Premier League woes, Leicester City have done remarkably well in their first ever crack at UCL, the only blemish being the 5-0 defeat at the hands of FC Porto after qualification had already been assured. Other than that, Leicester conceded only 1 goal in 5 group stage matches, in the process becoming the first team in Champions League history to keep cleansheets in their first four matches in the competition.

Not in recent memory has any side ever won the UCL while being relegation-threatened in the month of January. Manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted that Leicester players are a completely different prospect when it comes to UCL, but do they have what it takes to be crowned the most unlikely champions of all time come May?

Let's take a look at why it might not be the craziest thing you have ever heard...

#1 Fortune

The 2015-16 PL season has clearly shown us that there is something about Leicester City that we can't quite put in words – when the players and fans come together at King Power Stadium, there is a force of nature unlike any we have seen before.

Just as the CL group stage was kind to Leicester, so was the draw for the round of 16 – while Sevilla are indeed a European heavyweight, they pale in comparison to the likes of Real Madrid who could have been Leicester's round of 16 opponents.

There was an air of inevitability about Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham that handed Leicester the title last season – it seemed there just wasn’t any other way the match could have panned out. Could fortune favour Leicester again, and grant them an easy route to the final stage by when it is too late to stop the juggernaut?