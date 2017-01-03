5 reasons why Senegal can win the Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal have a team that is coming of age at just the right moment. Here are 5 reasons why they may win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

@SuyashU by Suyash Upadhyaya Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 21:10 IST

Senegal celebrate a goal in their 2-0 win over Burundi in qualification

As Premier League action continues into January 2017 with a gruelling festive schedule for all clubs, the month sees the commencement of the first international tournament of the year with the Africa Cup of Nations on the 14th of January. Sixteen of the best African teams will compete for continental glory as they lock horns across four cities in host nation Gabon, with African footballer of the year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the charge for the hosts as captain.

Among the other strong teams in the tournament like Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Egypt, are Senegal. Managed by Aliou Cisse, who captained the team during their famous 2002 World Cup campaign, Senegal boasts of some exciting talent in their squad, and are major contenders for the title.

Here, we take a look at 5 reasons why Senegal can win the Africa Cup of Nations.

#1 Ruthless in qualification, with a 100% win record

The foundation for a succesful run in any major international football tournament is often laid during the qualification process. Senegal swept aside Burundi, Niger and Namibia over two legs each to win all of their 6 games during qualification, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding only 2.

Their pacy forward line of which Sadio Mane is an integral part, and a solid defence with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli at the heart of it will be arriving at the tournament with plenty of confidence to carry their good form from qualification into the finals.

They also had as many as 9 different goalscorers during qualification with goals coming from all parts of the pitch, which demonstrates that they are not over reliant on one specific player to get the job done for the team.