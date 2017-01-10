5 reasons why we love Antoine Griezmann

Skill shows, instagram posts, dance moves.....here are 5 reasons why we can't get enough of Antoine Griezmann.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 12:35 IST

Antoine Griezmann has become one of the most loved footballers at present

In the social media era where hating a player is just as prevalent as loving one, there are genuinely few players out there who are loved universally – at the chant of whose name there is no chorus of boos that ring out, and whose twitter account is not flooded by derogatory tweets. Antoine Griezmann, the latest incumbent world-class forward at Atletico Madrid, is adored across the globe and treasured in France. Here are 5 reasons why we all love Griezmann:

#1 He is one of the best footballers in the world

The main reason why we all love Antoine Griezmann is simple – he is one of the best footballers in the world. He and Luis Suarez are two outrageously talented footballers who have managed to be right in the mix for the debate about the best footballer of 2016. There is a case to be made that if the results of the two finals the duo featured in (Champions League and Euro) had been different, Griezmann might have been crowned the best at the expense of Ronaldo.

While the other names all find themselves nearing or past their thirties, Griezmann still has a long career ahead of him to entertain us – and if his season by season progression so far is anything to go by, we will have ourselves one amazing footballer to talk about for centuries.