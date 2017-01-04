5 rivalries that define the African Cup of Nations

The African Cup of Nations has witnessed several rivalries born out of history, geography & the quest for supremacy. Here are 5 of the best.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 16:05 IST

The African Cup of Nations is the pinnacle of African footballing excellence

A continental tournament quite unlike any other, the African Cup of Nations has had its fair share of rivalries forged by history, geographic proximity, the quest for footballing power and much more. These have only served to add an edge to the competition on the pitch and elevated the levels of joy & disappointment of the fans. We take a look at some of the definitive rivalries in the AFCON.

#5 Ivory Coast vs. Senegal

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between the sides contributed to a tense atmosphere at Cup of Nations games.

Even though these two West African nations have only faced off four times in the 60-year history of the Cup of Nations – first in 1965 and most recently in 2012 – the multiple friendlies and World Cup qualifiers in between led to a healthy rivalry between the fans. T

he storyline was mostly built on expectations for Ivory Coast to maintain their dominance as a footballing powerhouse, with Senegal making breakthroughs as and when they could. None of those would be in the Cup of Nations though with Les Elephants winning all four clashes, and in fact only losing one competitive game to Senegal although they did lose six international friendlies.