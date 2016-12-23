5 sidelined players who deserve a chance in 2017

Ivanovic has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently

With 2016 coming to a close, many eyes are turning to reflect on the highs and lows of the past 12 months, but for some football players, there will be a bittersweet lump in their throats at how underused they have been of late.

Sometimes, performers go through purple patches, but they can also experience turbulent periods of mediocrity and poor performances. When the bad times hit, it isn’t always easy to get out of a funk – and that’s when the fans can get irate at even the most loved players.

Also read: 5 players who have been frozen out by their clubs

It can often end up with them winding up on the bench or getting transferred, but falling foul of managerial disfavour, or getting ousted by a bigger ego can also produce the same results.

So, which underutilised players deserve a chance to prove their worth in 2017? Scroll down to read our take on it.

#1 Branislav Ivanovic

Having been linked with FC Barcelona in the past few weeks, it’s clear just how positive the general consensus remains about the Chelsea defender’s ability.

Limited to six league starts for the Blues by manager Antonio Conte, it has been difficult for the 32-year-old Serbian to force his way into the side. Apparently unsuited to the Italian boss’ 3-4-3 system, which has seen the club extend their Premier League win streak to 11 matches as well as guide them to the top of the table, he hasn’t been involved much.

In his last six appearances, he has enjoyed a bit-part role, to say the least, with a paltry total of 34 minutes racked up in that time frame.

Ivanovic remains a top player, and if the notion that skilful defenders get better with age has any semblance of truth to it, he deserves a chance to prove his worth. He can still offer consistent, world-class contributions.

He’s confident in the air, knows how to hold possession of the ball and has plenty of title-winning experience having played an integral role in nine trophy-winning campaigns across almost a decade-long association with the Londoners.

Give him another chance, Antonio.