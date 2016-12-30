5 struggling European teams that will not get relegated this season

These teams are struggling, but they're too good to be going down.

@Aaditya_LFC by Aaditya Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 18:10 IST

Nani has failed to inspire Valencia in any way this season

As is the norm every season, there has been a fair share of surprise packages in the various leagues around Europe this season. Arguably the biggest of all the surprises has been the rise of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

The first club from East Germany to play in top-flight German football, Leipzig took the league by storm and were top of the league until two weeks ago. But for some other teams, the season has been puzzling and surprising in a different way.

Much-heralded sides across leagues in Europe are flirting dangerously close to the relegation zone and will need a big second half of the season to get themselves out of the trouble they find themselves in.

We take a look at five such teams in Europe who are struggling right now but should enough quality in 2017 to ensure that their top-flight status remains.

#1 Valencia

The traditional La Liga giants find themselves outside the relegation zone only on goal difference at the moment. They have played a game less than the teams around them, but that game in hand is against the all-conquering Real Madrid. Their early season struggles saw them sack their manager Pako Ayestaran and appoint Cesare Prandelli as his replacement.

Overall, 2016 was a dismal year for Los Che as they lost 22 games in the calendar year and had three different managers including Gary Neville, who was sacked after a tumultuous start to his managerial career at the Mestalla.

But right now, Prandelli needs to find some inspiration from somewhere. He has a good enough squad with players like Nani, Rodrigo, Jose Gaya and Mario Suarez, who have enough quality in them to drag their side out of trouble.

Their striker Santi Mina said, “We need pride and we need balls, or we're going to s***."

That pretty much sums it up Valencia’s current situation. They need to pull up their socks very soon. Mina insisted that the dressing room is behind their Italian manager and his methods.

Prandelli too has urged the players to step up, saying that the fans do not deserve the performances that they’re putting in.

Valencia will be glad to see the back of 2016 and in 2017, with a quality manager and a good enough squad, they will set about looking to resurrect the flailing fortunes of the 2004 La Liga champions.