5 teams that would love to sign Jose Fonte

With Southampton captain Jose Fonte handing in a transfer request, we look at five clubs that would love to sign him.

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 19:40 IST

Fonte by no means a bad defender and his expertise and experience could greatly benefit any club willing to sign him

The biggest transfer news coming from within the Premier League so far is that Southampton captain Jose Fonte has formally handed in a transfer request. The Portuguese international has spent nearly seven years with the Saints but it is clear now that he wants to leave St.Mary’s for something else before his career comes to an end.

While Fonte is 33 years old, he is by no means a bad defender and his expertise and experience could greatly benefit any club willing to sign him – be it as a first choice or a backup. Here, we look at five clubs that would like to sign the Euro winning player.

#5 Arsenal

Fonte would definitely be an upgrade over the injured Per Mertesacker

The least likely out of the possible clubs who would like to sign Fonte, Arsenal did show some interest in signing the centre-back back in September when there were rumours about him leaving in the first place.

While Arsenal have a good defensive back line with Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as the preferred centre-backs, Fonte would definitely be an upgrade over the injured Per Mertesacker who has not been in the good books of Gooners for quite a while now. Moreover, his experience would certainly help youngsters like Rob Holding.

If Wenger would like to lure Fonte to Emirates, he can easily do so as the prospect of playing with the Gunners is not one you turn down at the twilight of your career.