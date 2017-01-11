5 things to know about new Arsenal signing Cohen Bramall

Has Arsene Wenger unearthed another gem?

Arsenal made headlines by confirming the signing of Cohen Bramall, a 20-year-old Englishman from Hednesford Town. According to multiple sources, the lad had impressed Arsene Wenger during a short trial at the club just before Christmas and the Frenchman instantly became a fan of the youngster.

The player has been described as an exciting prospect who just needs the right push at the top level to get things rolling. He trained with the senior team at London Colney and some of the players were totally taken aback by the youngster's abilities. The London club got the player for a measly £40,000 which is almost equal to Alexis Sanchez’s wages of 2 days.

Arsene Wenger has always had an eye for young talent and the Englishman certainly seems up for the task. The player is the typical signing that Wenger is famous for. Bramall is certainly a player most of us haven’t heard about. Sportskeeda brings to you 5 things that you definitely need to know about Arsenal’s new signing, Cohen Bramall.

#1 Worked in a car factory

The player initially worked at Bentley Motors in Crewe making £400 a week. At the Bentley factory, Bramall was responsible for fitting radiators. However, a few weeks back, he was made redundant and had already moved to a clothes shop.

Bramall who will be getting £3,000 a week at Arsenal revealed that there was a serious shortage of money and that he needed something quick to come in. Fortunately for him, Arsenal came calling and signed the player to a 2-year contract.

His story is certainly one that reminds us of Jamie Vardy who went from being a factory worker to almost winning the Golden Boot last season in the Premier League. We hope that Bramall enjoys similar success in the Premier League and shines for Arsenal.