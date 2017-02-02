5 times Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is only human

Cristiano Ronaldo is also vulnerable to emotions and fate like everyone else...

Ronaldo’s performances are otherworldly

When someone is unbelievably good at what she/he does, people start labelling them as Gods. Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous to God of cricket because of his outstanding career as a player. Meanwhile, in football, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two players that hold this distinction of being incredibly good at what they do.

But as much as we love to adore players with superhuman skills, labelling them in the same bracket as the almighty is nothing but an exaggerated attempt to sate our endearment towards them. And every once in a while, the said players show us that they are also vulnerable like the rest of us.

And here are 5 such incidents when Cristiano Ronaldo showed that he is only a mere human:

#1 “Rich, handsome and a great player”

One of the banes of being Cristiano Ronaldo is that you are almost certain to be jeered at any stadium that you set foot in. Be it the Camp Nou or even the Bernabeu, the Portugal captain has been booed relentlessly on many occasions.

In most cases, he responds to them with his actions: scoring goals every now and again, and changing matches on their heads. However, there are times when the jeers get to his nerves and he lashes out at them with his mouth. And one of those occasions was during a Champions League group stage encounter against Dinamo Zagreb.

After being booed vehemently by the Zagreb fans, he said: "I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation.”

Anger is the most basic of human emotions and this was one of those moments where the Portuguese couldn’t hold his fury any longer.