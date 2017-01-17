5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career

With the eccentric Louis van Gaal announcing his retirement from management, we take a look at five unforgettable moments from his career.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 20:04 IST

Louis van Gaal – one of the craziest managers on the planet

Louis van Gaal, in his own words, has had a very satisfying career which leaves him with nothing to prove and major trophies at every club he has taken charge of. Along the way, he has had several fall-outs as well, with players, management and the press alike – the last of which he perhaps loathes most after his spell in England in charge of Manchester United.

Most of us probably remember him telling the English press to enjoy the mince pie and wine after they had ‘declared him sacked’, and perhaps even calling a journalist “fat man” to make a point about undeserved criticism of Wayne Rooney.

With the eccentric Dutchman bringing down the curtains on his illustrious career, we take a look at five of his unforgettable moments that will live on in football history:

#5 1995 UEFA Champions League win with Ajax

Edgar Davids was one of several Dutch stars that were forged under LVG’s reign at Ajax

When Louis van Gaal’s young Ajax took on favourites AC Milan in the final, several would-be Dutch legends combined to give them a 1–0 win and shatter Milan’s dreams of equalling Real Madrid’s then-record of six European Cup titles.

Edwin van der Sar, Danny Blind, Frank de Boer, Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Frank Rijkaard, Clarence Seedorf, Marc Overmars and several others were packed into one disciplined, tactically sound unit by van Gaal – who would go on to win the World Soccer Manager of the Year award from renowned World Soccer magazine.

Unfortunately for him, it would be the only instance in which he would lift the famous trophy.