5 weird stereotypes in football

The false beliefs of the game...

Might have broken a bone or two here

Conventions are a strange thing. The human brain works in such a way that once it infers a pattern in something, it will automatically keep believing in that pattern while keeping the past as a base. The look of shock that one gives when she/he sees an Asian who is tall or a blonde who is a math genius is a testament to the tendency of people who believe in certain stereotypes.

Typecasts exist all around the globe, it is present wherever the eye gazes. It is like gender organs: everyone has them, but only a very few talk about its existence out in the public. Similarly, Stereotypes exist in football too—and here are 5 of the weirdest ones…

#1 Black players are strong

Admit it, when you see a black player writhing on the ground in pain after a seemingly soft tackle, a part of you doesn’t want to believe that the said player is in pain. After all, the image that many have of black players is that they are genetically stronger than the rest.

While it is true that there are many black footballers who could give MMA performers a run for their money, there are others too that are as fragile as the heart of a baby. Abou Diaby is one of the first names that spring in the mind.

The former Arsenal man could literally get injured while standing up after taking a dump in the toilet. Ledley King is another name, another player who could have been one of the best ever in their position but couldn’t make it due to constant injuries.

Among others, we could name Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Louis Saha and many such names as some of the most injury-prone black players out there.