5 women Cristiano Ronaldo has been romantically linked with

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated few of the most gorgeous woman in the world.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 16:40 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo: The modern day Cassanova?

Cristiano Ronaldo has come a long from being the shy young 18-year-old who came to England back in 2003 to becoming one of the most desirable men in the world. Being one of the richest and most popular footballers in the world definitely has its perks and add to that the chiselled athletic body and the gorgeous face, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the fantasy for any woman out there.

There haven’t been many footballers in the past who had the same kind of wit, charm or talent that Ronaldo possess, maybe apart from David Beckham who decided to be a one woman man despite his many charms.

But unlike Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo prefers to jump into the pool of the many beautiful single women out there in the world. The 31-year-old has had quite a few hook-ups throughout the years, and every single woman he has been involved with were either model's, celebrities or athletes themselves. We are not quite sure if it’s Ronaldo’s money, the fame or the looks that women fall for but we can agree that the list of woman he has dated are drop dead gorgeous.

Let’s take a look at a list of 5 hot women Cristiano Ronaldo has been romantically linked with.

#1 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was spotted having a meal with Ronaldo

Yes! You heard it right Kim K who shot to fame in 2007 after her controversial sex tape with American singer; Ray J got leaked was reportedly seen hooking up with Ronaldo while on vacation in Madrid. This was after a bitter break up with former flame, Reggie Bush who is a running back in the NFL.

Kim K and Ronaldo were allegedly spotted in a nightclub having a nice time while sharing a meal. But what went on after that? Nobody knows. Sure she might be a devoted wife to Kanye West and also a mother now, but we all know how wild and happening a celebrity’s lifestyle is. But Kim K’s wild days seem to have passed as the 36-year-old looks settled with Kanye West.