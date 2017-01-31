6 footballers who would have made good MMA fighters

31 Jan 2017

The footballers could have made great UFC fighters

Football was never about big bucks and manicured pitches back in the day; it was about taking ‘one for the team’ albeit on a slightly hard-hitting level.

The sport of football was graced by people who could take a nasty knock to the shin and still play without any tantrums, something that is rarely seen in the era of the Messis and the Ronaldos.

Remember the iconic picture showing Terry Butcher with a bloodied jersey, playing a crucial World Cup qualifier in Sweden? The tall defender suffered a deep cut on his forehead and continued to play even after receiving stitches (while still heading the ball!)

The amount of carnage suffered on the pitch catapulted football onto a whole new paradigm, where enmities were sorted on the damned pitch instead of name-calling over social media!

Football has given us 6 such “fighters” who could have easily made it big in the world of Mixed Martial Arts:

#6 Vinnie Jones

That must have hurt!

Football’s hardest man Vinnie Jones makes it to the top spot, courtesy his ‘brute’ antics for which he was notorious for. Infamous for squishing Paul Gascoigne’s testicles while marking him (during his stint with Wimbledon), Vinnie Jones was a controversial figure in the game of football.

Put him in a fight in the octagon and I’m sure he won’t go down without one. His working-class roots stand testimony to his hard-man image, something that would take him a long way if he ever decides to put on the gloves!

If Freddie Flintoff can box (albeit horribly) and still win a bout, the Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star can definitely be counted as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC!

Jones, who once got sent off in 3-bloody-seconds in a football game, may very well knock someone out in the same time (with one swing of the foot!)