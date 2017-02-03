6 interesting things you didn't know about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the all-time highest scorer for Barcelona. Everyone knows that but do you know these things about the Argentine?

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 21:32 IST

The things you didn’t know about arguably the greatest footballer of all-time!

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to have graced the football pitch. The little magician has had one of the most celebrated and trophy-laden careers of all-time, despite having a bittersweet run with his home country Argentina.

Every great story has a start, which may or may not be great – but in the end it plays a pivotal part in how the story shapes.

This article will help you learn a few such things about Messi, which has played a part in shaping his career and as such, how we know Messi – the footballing phenomenon.

Here are 6 interesting things that you never knew about Lionel Messi:

The growth hormone deficiency and a love for Coke!

We all know Messi was born in Rosario – a birthplace he shares with the legendary revolutionary Che Guevara.

Not only that, during his tender years he had a growth hormone deficiency which required expensive medication and many believe that it was Barcelona who paid for this treatment when he was signed by the Catalan giants in 2001.

However, contrary to popular belief his treatment was taken care of by the Argentinian social security.

Despite the growth hormone deficiency and all the brouhaha surrounding it, Messi was just 13 when he joined Barcelona and like any other teenager had a sweet spot for Cola drinks. His love for the aerated drinks was such that all the soda machines in La Masia had to be removed as the little genius was its most frequent customer.