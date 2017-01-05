7 footballing duos you did not know were related

A look at some of the players in the football world who share family ties

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 22:44 IST

Iwobi’s uncle Okocha will surely be proud of him (Image courtesy: Pulse)

The football community is one that covers the entire world and we often find the most unexpected links in them. Often we find that some players are just gifted and football runs in their bloodline. These players have football in their genes and it all just comes naturally to them.

In the world of football, there are several players that have relatives who were also footballers but little is known about the relation between them. Let’s take a look at some of the players who are related but not much is known about them:

#1 Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha - Nephew and Uncle

Nigerian legend Okocha is often considered to be the greatest African players of all time and is well known around the world for his dribbling ability. The player who was a part of the Bolton Wanderers squad long time back is the uncle of Arsenal winger and youth player Alex Iwobi who much like his uncle is also a great dribbler.

Iwobi looks like the most promising youngster in the Arsenal squad at the moment and uncle Okocha will surely be proud of him. The youngster could learn a whole lot from his uncle who was one heck of a player during his days.