EPL 2016-17: 7 Under-appreciated players in the Premier League

These players have impressed with their consistent, yet effective performances for their respective club.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 13:43 IST

The Dutchman moved from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window

It comes as no surprise to us that the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho grab the headlines for their performances week after week. However, the team game that football is, it is more than just individual performers or moments of greatness that determine the fortunes of teams, and despite their performances, certain players are not afforded the spotlight they deserve.

Sometimes the reason for the same could be the positions they play in or the superior performances of their teammates.

In this segment, we bring to you 7 players, who we believe continue to be underappreciated despite the value they bring to the pitch.

#1 Georginio Wijnaldum

The Netherlands international moved to Anfield after impressing with Newcastle United during their tough last season. However, many Liverpool fans were not convinced of his abilities and dubbed him yet another overpriced and a panic buy by the club.

Fast forward to today and Wijnaldum has established himself as one of the pivotal members of this Jurgen Klopp side. A very calm player, the Dutchman’s performances often go unnoticed on most occasions and his importance is only realised once he is not on the pitch.

The midfielder has put in balanced performance in the heart of the club’s midfield, winning tackles, making interceptions and clearances, while also ensuring that he does his fair share of attacking duties by creating opportunities for his teammates and finding the back of the net on a couple of occasions. His only issue remains his inability to convert chances that come his way, and if that is sorted, the player will have achieved his potential at the club.