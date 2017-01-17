8 insane quotes by footballers on managers

Some of the most heated and insulting comments made by players

by Rohit Viswanathan Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 18:26 IST

Football is not only a game that tests your ability to play the game but also a test of mentality and character. Some players are admired and immortalized for their sportsmanship combined with their brilliance on the field.

But an important factor in determining the legacy of a player is the relationship he has with his managers. A few legends have owed everything they have ever done to their managers while others are not as graceful because of a more fractious relationship.

Here are 10 players who completely fell out with their managers in the ugliest way possible:

#8. Eric Cantona on Didier Deschamps

Eric Cantona is one of football’s most eccentric men. He was also one of France’s greatest players not to mention a Manchester United legend. He was teammates with now France manager Didier Deschamps and it is safe to say the two did not have the most friendly of relationships.

Deschamps was the captain of the national team and when you have an ego like Cantona you are bound to have differences of opinion, to put it mildly. Cantona decided he did not like the way the National team was being run and said this about his captain:

“Deschamps gets by because he always gives 100 percent, but he will never be anything more than a water carrier. You can find players like him on every street corner.”

Cantona was also involved in a kung fu related controversy in that period and after he was banned from football for 8 months he never played for the French national team again. Deschamps went on to become the manager of the French national team who lost to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016.