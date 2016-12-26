Aaron Ramsey explains why he chose Arsenal over Manchester United

Aaron Ramsey chose Arsenal over United

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was one of the hottest prospects in football when he was just 17 years old. He is a boyhood Manchester United supporter with the Red Devils one of many clubs who were interested in signing him.

But he chose Arsenal despite United trying everything in their power to get him. Ramsey explained why he decided to skip out on the chance to sign for the club he supported.

Speaking to The Sun he said, “I went up there to see the facilities and I went to see Arsene Wenger. He did a lot to try and get me to this club. As a 17-year-old, flying out on a private jet to his hotel was surreal but I think I made the right decision. I just felt a bit more wanted by Arsenal and by the boss.”

Manchester United were so confident they would get their man that they even announced his signing on the website before the deal was confirmed. The club were left red-faced when the then 17-year-old joined their rivals.

Manchester United’s official website still has the report claiming they had agreed a fee for Aaron Ramsey

Since his debut for the Gunners, Ramsey has made 193 appearances scoring 28 goals. He has two FA Cups to his name but the trophy he really wants is the Premier League. The Welshman suffered a horrific injury against Stoke a few years ago when he was starting to make a name for himself in the league but he overcame that and is now playing well.

He has had several dips in form in the last couple of seasons with niggling injuries not helping with his progress. Now 25, he needs to make the step up and prove he can be considered among the world’s elite.

Arsenal have to stop the rut

Ramsey is set to make his return from injury today when Arsenal host West Brom. After back to back losses against Everton and Manchester City, the club are in danger of falling away in the title race.

Chelsea already have an incredible 9 point lead over their London rivals and could be completely out of sight if Arsenal drop further points on boxing day. West Brom have proven to be very tough opponents for even the big sides.

Tony Pulis usually knows how to get the better of Arsene Wenger and has caused him many a headache in recent seasons. But if Arsenal are to prove their title credentials they have to show they can defeat their ‘Bogey’ teams.

Many have cited Shkodran Mustafi’s absence as the reason for the slump in form but no team should use that as an excuse. It is high time Arsenal try and dig their heels in to try and turn around what is rapidly becoming a season of deja vu.