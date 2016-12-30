Transfer Rumour: AC Milan and AS Roma keen on signing Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere seems to have finally left his injury worries behind.

Wilshere is finally regaining some of his old form

What’s the story?

With Jack Wilshere once again playing regular football, AC Milan and AS Roma are reportedly back in the race to sign the England international in the summer according to reports in Calciomercato.

Both Italian clubs were keen on signing Wilshere earlier in the summer, but the 24-year-old chose to join Bournemouth on loan instead. It looks like the Gunners might be willing to part ways with the young midfielder with Wilshere’s contract coming to an end in 2018, especially since they chose not to recall him from loan despite Santi Cazorla’s injury.

The Gunners have already made it clear that they will not be accepting less than £30 million for the Englishman in the summer but given his contract situation both Rossoneri and Giallorossi will be hoping to get a cut price deal for the playmaker.

In case you didn’t know...

Due to his recurring injuries, Wilshere had only made three appearances for Arsenal in the entirety of last season but the 24-year-old seems to have finally gotten over his injury crisis. His loan move to Bournemouth has been successful this season and he has made 16 appearances for the Cherries in the League so far.

Bournemouth have enjoyed much success under Eddie Howe having beaten the likes of Liverpool, Everton and defending Premier League champions Leicester City so far in their campaign.

Heart of the matter

Milan and Roma have been longtime admirers of Wilshere and believe that he would make an excellent addition to their respective squads. With his depth and quality, Wilshere can surely be successful in Italy. Milan and Roma might also face tough competition from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the club’s 33-year-old midfielder, Yaya Toure.

The Ivory Coast international looks set to leave the Etihad as his contract expires in the summer of 2017. City could really use some natural English talent with Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph being the only two good English midfielders in their squad.

Sportskeeda’s take

Wilshere should look to make a significant impact with his performances for both himself and Bournemouth in order to attract big clubs. The Cherries are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 21 points from 18 games and having lost 3-0 to Chelsea last week, Eddie Howe’s team will be hoping to take all three points from Swansea City, who currently sit in the relegation zone, having recently sacked their American manager, Bob Bradley.