AFC Asian Cup 2019 Draw: India draw Myanmar, Macau and the Kyrgyz Republic

India have been handed a favourable draw for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India's last International friendly was against Puerto Rico

What’s the story?

India have been drawn with Myanmar, Macau and the Kyrgyz Republic in the Group A of the Asian Cup 2019. If they manage to go through, this will be the first time in eight years that India will be in the continent's biggest International competition.

In case you didn’t know...

India’s meteoric rise on the FIFA Rankings saw them go up to 129, making them the seventh-seeded team in the AFC Cup Draw behind Jordan, Oman, Philipines, Bahrain, Kyrgyz Republic and DPR Korea.

Twenty-four teams were put into four pots, of which there are six groups of four teams each chosen. The top two from each group qualify for the AFC 2019 Asian Cup.

The heart of the matter

It is quite simple from here, do better than the teams from Pot 3 and Pot 4, ie, Myanmar (159) and Macau (184) they qualify for the AFC Asian Cup. It is easier said than done, though as Myanmar have been playing decently in the last couple of years. The Kyrgyz Republic is ranked 124, positioned 5 places above India.

What next?

The third round of fixtures are set to take place on 28th March, 13th June, 5th September, 10th October, 14th November, and 27th March 2018. India have not yet announced an International friendly, and since the game against Puerto Rico in early September they haven’t had a single match.

Stephen Constantine has signed a new contract, which removes a dark cloud from above the National Team. Now, it will be integral that he gets the National Team together and works on a system which will be suited to the players, and integrate the new ones into the team.

Sportskeeda’s Take

AIFF have chosen their International friendlies very well in the last year or so, which saw the rise in India’s FIFA Ranking to 129. But, now it is integral that the team gets good preparation ahead of the tournament.

There will be quite a few new players in the squad, and integrating them will be integral to how India do in the third round of qualification. Do that, and a first Asia Cup campaign in eight years beckon the nation.

The Draw in itself is a favourable one on paper, and if things go according to plan, India will be qualifying in 2019.

