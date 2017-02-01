AFC Cup 2017: Al Wehdat SC 2-1 Bengaluru FC, 5 talking points

Bengaluru FC were outplayed by the Jordanian outfit but showed true grit on the night.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 08:56 IST

In spite of a valiant effort, Bengaluru will have to trudge it out in the AFC Cup once again

Al Wehdat produced a scintillating performance as they trounced Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League qualifiers. The hosts scored two quick-fire goals in the opening minutes of the second half.

Sunil Chhetri’s well-timed header, twenty minutes from time made things interesting but the Jordanian champions held on for a memorable victory. As Bengaluru now get ready for another assault at the AFC Cup title, we look back at five of the biggest talking from the game.

#1 Confident Bengaluru refused to crumble in first half

Bengaluru were in for an intimidating night. Heading out of the tunnel, 13,000 vociferous fans made their presence felt. A green wave surrounded Chhetri and company but the Blues never let the situation get the better of them. Not for one moment did Bengaluru crumble under pressure against the 15-time Jordanian champions even when Al Wehdat took the game by the scruff of the neck.

For large parts of the first half, the visitors were pegged back in their own half. There were, in fact, moments when The Green Giants could and should have opened the floodgates. But they failed to do so. The home side were guilty of fluffing their opportunities in the final third. While Bengaluru never really tested Al Wehdat’s keeper, they made sure the opposition didn’t run away with the match. A combination of luck and persistence ensured they finished the first half at 0-0.