AFC Cup 2017 : Colombo FC 1-2 Mohun Bagan AC - 5 talking points

Mohun Bagan carry a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 18:51 IST

Lewis’s well-placed header zipped past Colombo’s keeper

Mohun Bagan secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Colombo FC in the first leg of the preliminary AFC Cup qualifiers. Kean Lewis gave the visitors an early lead but Afeez Olayami restored parity with a wonderful solo goal. Against the run of play, Sehnaj Singh’s marvellous long-range effort in the second half proved to be the difference as Bagan head into the second leg carrying a much-needed advantage.

#AFCCup2017 - Full Time



Colombo FC 1-2 Mohun Bagan

@Keanovich (14'), @SehnajS (71')

Race Course Ground, Colombo — Mohun Bagan A.C. (@MohunBagan) January 31, 2017

#1 Bagan take lead courtesy rapid counter attack

The disparity in history was evident. Dressed in their familiar green, white and maroon, Bagan are a club that’s 127-years-old. Their opponents, Colombo FC were formed just 8 years ago, in 2008. But knockout games are a different ball game altogether. The visitors started the game cautiously but eventually came into their own.

Around the 15th minute, Colombo lost the ball in the middle of the park. Darryl Duffy made the most of it, marauding forward down the right wing before playing a pass across to Prabir Das. The right back lofted an inch-perfect cross towards Kean Lewis and the winger had the goal at his mercy.

His well-placed header zipped past Colombo’s keeper as Bagan took a well-deserved lead early in the match. That move took all but 6 seconds!