AFC Cup 2017 : Mohun Bagan have chosen Rabindra Sarobar as their venue for AFC Cup

An inspection of the ground has been scheduled for the 27th of January.

Mohun Bagan at the Rabindra Sarobar (Picture Courtesy I-League Media)

What’s the story?

Mohun Bagan have chosen Rabindra Sarobar as their venue for the second leg of AFC Cup Preliminary Round Match against Colombo FC scheduled to be on the 7th of February. The ground isn’t one of the AFC approved stadiums in India, and an inspection is scheduled to be on the 27th of January.

In case you didn’t know...

With the Salt Lake stadium being renovated for the U-17 World Cup later in the year, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been left without an AFC approved stadium. As a result, the Green and Maroon Brigade played their home games at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati last year in the AFC Cup.

Mohun Bagan have started their domestic campaign brilliantly, with four wins from four games, which sees them at the top of the I-League table. They previously have had trouble with the Rabindra Sarobar stadium this season with the Green Tribunal, which was later resolved in court.

The heart of the matter

The problem with choosing Rabindra Sarobar Stadium ahead of other AFC approved stadiums in India is the decision can go either way. Sportskeeda’s sources say, that one of the pre-requisites of AFC Approved Stadiums is bucket seats, which at the moment is absent from the Rabindra Sarobar.

Mohun Bagan could have tried to book one of Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati, Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bangalore or Balewadi Stadium in Pune as their venue. But, since all the venues are booked now, they have had to put all their money in one proverbial bag.

What next?

The worst possible impact of this is Mohun Bagan get into serious trouble with the AFC for not having a stadium to play the game at. That can get Mohun Bagan disqualified from the tournament or even worse beckon sanctions.

Given the squad available to them this season, that could be a really big blow for the Bengal club and Indian football in general.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is really hard not to criticise Mohun Bagan officials for their attitude towards such an important matter. There were whispers in the media last year when Mohun Bagan went out to Tampines Rovers that the men from Kolkata didn’t give importance to AFC Competitions, and this won’t help.

Especially, after watching the impact AFC Competition has on media and it’s coverage on Indian football. Now, it is time to hope and pray that all goes well at that inspection.