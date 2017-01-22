AIFF Elite Acadmy start U-18 I-League season with a win

AIFF Elite Academy won through a solitary goal against Sporting Clube de Goa.

by AIFF Media News 22 Jan 2017, 11:05 IST

AIFF Elite Academy's Starting Lineup (Picture Courtesy AIFF Media)

All India Football Federation’s Elite Academy started their U-18 I-League campaign on a winning note as they breezed past Sporting Clube de Goa 1-0 in a close encounter at the Duler Ground in Goa today (January 21, 2017). Rahim’s 60th-minute strike proved to be the decider between the two Teams in a hard fought match where both Teams tested each other regularly.

The AIFF Colts could only foster one clear goal scoring chance in the first half and the opportunity fell to Rahim in the 32nd minute when he found himself clear of the defensive mix, but failed to test the opposition custodian with a strong shot. With Sporting Clube de Goa failing to pose any serious threat to the AIFF custodian the first half ended with both the Teams going into the tunnel of level pegging as the scoreline read 0-0.

The second half burst into life in the 60th minute as the Indian Colts took the lead when Tluanga flashed the ball back for Rahim, only for the latter to tap home from handshaking distance and give a solitary lead to the AIFF Colts.

With neither Team able to add to its tally, the match finished with the AIFF Colts winning by 1-0.