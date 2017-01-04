La Liga 2016/17: Alvaro Morata happy at Real Madrid, says Zinedine Zidane

Morata has struggled to break into the Madrid first team.

Morata has hardly featured for Zidane this season

Real Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata has been linked with a return to Juventus recently, but Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane has rubbished the rumours stating that the 24-year-old is happy in Spain.

"I don't think that information is true. I see him as being content here because this is his home. He is working well and very committed to the project. I don't know if that report is true, but you will have to ask him," Zidane said.

Morata joined Madrid as a 15-year-old and rose through the ranks. Having struggled to break into the first team, though, he was shipped off to Juventus with a buy-back clause inserted in his contract. At Juve, the Spaniard showcased some of his true potential, scoring 15 goals in 63 appearances as well as providing numerous assists.

His performances earned him a recall to the Spanish capital and Madrid enforced the clause in his contract to secure him for €30 million.

Morata has struggled to break into the Madrid first team this season and has made just 6 appearances in the La Liga. He has, however, been prolific when given the chance, having scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in just over 600 minutes of football.

Despite his performances, Zidane has opted for Karim Benzema to lead the line for the Spanish giants which has added to Morata’s frustrations. This has led to him being linked with a return to his former club in the January window but Zidane’s words now seem to have ended that debate.

Zidane’s words imply that Morata is happy at Madrid and is not seeking a move away as believed by most. However, many clubs are on the lookout for a striker in the January window and a move may still be on the cards.

Juventus have been the team most heavily linked with the forward. Apart from the Italian giants, though a number of European clubs have also had Morata on their radar. Arsenal were interested in the Spaniard in the summer but ultimately settled for Lucas Perez. With Giroud being used mainly as a super sub, Morata would be guaranteed game time at the London club. Wenger, though, is not a fan of the January window and is unlikely to make a move for the Spaniard as of now.

London rivals Chelsea have also been on the lookout for a striker as Michy Batshuayi has flattered to deceive ever since his big money move to the Bridge. Along with Diego Costa up front, the duo could form a pretty decent pairing as the Blues look to power their way to the Premier League title.

A move away from the capital could do a world of good for the Spaniard’s confidence. A player of his ability deserves to be a starter and if Real Madrid are not going to provide him with the required game time, he should look for greener pastures. If not in January, expect the 24-year-old to be on his way out in the summer.