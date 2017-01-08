Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba praise Antoine Griezmann amid transfer speculation

Pogba and Herrera lavishly praise Griezmann in an attempt to lure the player to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is not keen on staying at the club if Simeone leaves

What’s the story?

Amid speculation of Antoine Griezmann’s move to Manchester United, two United players, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, have openly come out to praise the Frenchman. The duo from Manchester United were magnanimous with their praise of the Atletico Madrid forward.

Herrera, who was conducting a Q&A session on Twitter with his fans, was quick to answer a question regarding Griezmann.

One of the best right now with an unbelievable talent and future https://t.co/ngZtO9DtGc — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 6, 2017



Pogba, in an interview, also spoke about his compatriot's ability and quality: “He’s very clever and he plays with his body. He’s not that big, he’s small, he’s fast and agile and he scores goals,” Pogba stated.

“That makes him Griezmann, the very good player that he is,” said the world record signing midfielder.

In case you didn’t know...

There have been a lot of rumours going around in the media regarding Griezmann’s future. The player is not keen on playing for Atletico Madrid if Simeone leaves the club and is keen on making the switch. Manchester United are interested in the Frenchman and are willing to splash the cash.

The player has been in phenomenal form for the past couple of seasons and would be on the radar of most top clubs if he wants out.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is convinced that to take United to their glory days, he will have to go bring in top players. Griezmann fits the bill, since he is not only world class but is young as well.

The player has several years ahead of him and can be moulded by the Portuguese to become a star at United. According to The Sun, United officials are already engaged in talks with the Frenchman and the talks have reportedly progressed smoothly. Atletico want United to meet the player’s £86m clause and the amount is strictly not up for negotiation.

What next?

Most of the talk going around is media speculation but one thing that is certain is that Griezmann would be welcomed with open arms at the Manchester club. With two French players at the club in Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, Griezmann may feel at home at the Red Devils.

Sportskeeda’s take

Such praise in the media and on twitter reminds us of Barcelona who have often publicly heaped praise on a player before snapping him up. There is a great chance that United are trying a similar tactic but it could also be that we are looking too much into it. Ultimately, only time will tell what exactly will happen in the Griezmann saga and whether the player will join the red side of Manchester or not.