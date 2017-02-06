Rumour: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star out, Juventus ready to pounce

Senior players including Pique and Iniesta think that Denis Suarez and Rafinha both deserve a place in the starting lineup instead.

Gomes has lost the backing of his teammates

What’s the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet DiarioGol, Barcelona player Andre Gomes has lost the confidence of the dressing room. The Spanish source reports that a number of senior players, led by Lionel Messi are lobbying for Gomes to be sold soon. Senior players including Pique and Iniesta think that Denis Suarez and Rafinha both deserve a place in the starting lineup ahead of Gomes.

In case you didn’t know...

The 23-year-old was signed from Valencia for a fee of €35 million, plus €20 million in add-ons in July 2016. The central midfielder has made 27 appearances for Barcelona this season including 15 appearances in the La Liga. He has failed to hit the back of the net and has picked up only one assist so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Reports from Spain suggest that a number of senior players in the Barcelona team are lobbying for Gomes to be axed from the squad. They feel that other players deserve selection ahead of the former Valencia man.

However, it is believed that Luis Enrique remains a fan of the Portuguese midfielder and is looking to retain him for at least another season. This has led to a divide in the Barcelona dressing room going into the final four months of the season.

What’s next?

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Gomes but with Luis Enrique’s tendency to play the midfielder in games, it remains uncertain whether his future lies away from Barcelona. The Portuguese midfielder does not have the support of key senior players in the dressing room and the situation is precariously poised at the moment.

Sportskeeda’s take

Andre Gomes is a talent and is only 23-years-old. He could go on to play a lot of games for Barcelona if this issue is resolved. However, he does need to step up his contribution in the goals and assists department if he is to remain in Spain.

He certainly has time on his hands and the makings of a good player. It’s certainly quite unfortunate that his team-mates are rebelling against him but if he plays a key role in the coming months and the Catalans lift a trophy or two, things could change.