Andres Iniesta confirms talks have begun with Barcelona over a new contract

The 32-year-old remains keen on staying at the club

by Rohit Viswanathan News 31 Dec 2016, 09:31 IST

Iniesta wants to sign a new deal

What’s the Story?

Barcelona veteran Andres Iniesta has eased worries of a possible exit from the club after confirming that he is currently holding talks with the officials on a new contract His current deal expires in 2018 and he is expected to renew his contract soon.

Iniesta hopes that the deal can be done as soon as possible and revealed that talks had started on Friday. During an event for a company named Arcos, he spoke about the matter. “I would be delighted if there was no need to talk about this matter tomorrow.”

“We’ve spoke, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. For everything to be calm, the most logical thing would be for it to be done as soon as possible. I’ve never had problems and things between me and the club have always been clear. We approach these matters in a discrete way, but with how things are going on the pitch, I’m optimistic for the future.”

Barcelona have been very reliant on Iniesta this season and will hope to tie him down to a new deal soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Andres Iniesta has been at Barcelona since he was 12 years old. He along with Xavi Hernandez became first team regulars under Pep Guardiola. After the departure of the latter Iniesta has remained Barcelona’s most important string puller.

The club have tried to find a successor for the Spaniard, but so far, even at the age of 32 he seems irreplaceable and is crucial to the style and potency of the Barcelona attack. This is the primary reason the club are eager to tie him down until his retirement.

The heart of the matter

There was doubt cast on Iniesta's future recently after Chinese clubs were reported to have shown an interest in him. It was also reported that the club were not ready to offer the same level of wages he currently earns which was the reason cited for the delay in his contract.

But with Iniesta himself stating he is committed to Barcelona’s future it only seems to be a matter of time before he signs a new deal at the club. The wages to be offered might still be a stumbling block but with the player wanting to stay at the Camp Nou it might not be of too much concern to the hierarchy.

What’s next?

Talks for a new contract could probably drag on until March. The Catalans have managed to secure the futures of Luis Suarez and Neymar but Lionel Messi’s and Andres Iniesta are yet to tie themselves down to new deals.

The 32-year-old will probably demand the same level of wages he has been receiving so far at the club but there are slight financial concerns over the deal. In any case, the deal should be completed because of the player’s interest in finishing his career at Camp Nou

Sportskeeda’s take

Although there could be difficulties in achieving middle ground in terms of salary demands, this deal should go through without too many hiccups. Iniesta is one of Barcelona’s best players and is already a club legend

To see him finish his career anywhere else is almost unthinkable. Iniesta should sign a new contract by the beginning of next year and we could see him lifting several more trophies in the next couple of seasons.