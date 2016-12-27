EPL 2016/17: Antonio Conte explains why Michy Batshuayi didn't start for Chelsea against Bournemouth

Antonio Conte spoke about how the young Belgian needs to develop further and about a possible loan move in January.

by Sinjan Ballav News 27 Dec 2016, 10:34 IST

The Belgian hasn’t started a game for Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea’s young Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi was expected to replace the suspended Diego Costa in the match against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, but the Blues manager Antonio Conte decided to leave out striker and play Eden Hazard as a striker instead. The league leaders cruised to a 3-0 win in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of two goals by Pedro and a goal by Hazard.

After the game, Conte explained Batshuayi’s omission, hinting that he is not yet ready for the Premier League but would get his chance eventually. Conte said, “This is the first time we played without a real forward, we tried this in training and I think for us at the moment this situation is the best, but I don’t forget Michy because he is a young player with great talent,” said the Italian manager.

Conte continued, “He is adapting to this league and it is football, in the future I trust in him.”

The Belgian has not started a Premier League game since making his £33 million move from Marseille this summer and many, including Batshuayi, had hoped that the Italian would hand him his first start. But it was not to be as Conte chose to go with experience and deployed Eden Hazard down the middle in a false nine role, where he wrecked havoc on the pitch on a day when Chelsea didn’t seem to miss Diego Costa one bit.

Batshuayi did, however, come on very late in the match at injury time for Eden Hazard, who scored Chelsea’s second goal after gettinng a penalty for himself in the Bournemouth box.

Batshuayi will stay at Chelsea, says Conte

The young Belgian striker has found his chances at the club limited to cup competitions and has played only 79 minutes in the league so far. Antonio Conte, however, dismissed rumours that the Belgian will be allowed to leave on loan this January emphasising that he has Michy in his plans for the season.

When asked whether Batshuayi would go on loan in January, Conte said, “No. He is a new player for Chelsea, to go on loan now, is a defeat for the club and for me. Now it is important to be focused to improve.

“I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win. I have to take the best decision, sometimes it is good, positive or negative but I try to put every player in the best condition.

“Today, also I wanted to give him the opportunity to play and to have another appearance. It happened at the end but I think that we have to continue to work with him every day to try to improve him, to bring him in the best condition to help us in this league,” said the Chelsea manager.

Chelsea are now on a 12-match winning streak, having scored 28 goals and conceded only two in the process. Premier League top scorer Diego Costa has been in the midst of a number of goals and is expected to return for the match against Stoke City later this week.

It seems Michy Batshuayi will have to wait a fair bit longer to get his chance.

