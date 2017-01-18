Chelsea Transfer Rumour: Antonio Conte set to make a move for Middlesbrough's Adama Traore

Chelsea would have to loan Traore back to the Riverside as FIFA rules state that a player cannot play for three clubs in one season.

by Sumedh Rumours 18 Jan 2017, 10:31 IST

Adama Traore has tormented defences this season with his blistering pace

What's the story?

Chelsea are looking at a number of targets to strengthen their squad in their bid to secure the Premier League title. The January transfer window does not offer many choices but Conte has looked at certain areas in his team that the Italian feels need bolstering to improve the squad depth and add an extra dimension.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Tianjin Quanjian confirm talks regarding Diego Costa's move to China

With the big money sale of Oscar to the Chinese Super League, Chelsea have enough funds available to target their bookmarked players. Sky Sports have reported that the Blues have approached Middlesbrough over the possible transfer of winger Adama Traore.

In case you didn't know...

Traore is a 20-year-old La Masia academy graduate who was brought to England by Aston Villa. He made quite an impression for the Villans which attracted Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka's attention.

He signed for the Riverside club at the start of this season after Villa got relegated to the Championship.

The heart of the matter

Conte is said to be mightily impressed by Traore's pace and wants him to make further progress at the club's Cobham training ground. The 20-year-old has eight starts to his name this season and has accumulated 14 appearances so far. After offloading the likes of Oscar and John Obi Mikel, Chelsea are looking to increase their squad depth to hold on to their lead at the summit of the Premier League.

But the report also states that Traore will not be allowed to don the blue shirt this season even if Chelsea decide to splash the cash to secure his services. Sky Sports sources have reported that even if a deal goes through between the two clubs this month, Chelsea would have to loan Traore back to the Riverside as FIFA rules state that a player cannot play for three clubs in one season. Traore has already played for Aston Villa in August, last year.

Also Read: 5 players Chelsea can target this January

Along with the deal for the youngster, the two clubs are in advanced stages for the transfer of striker Patrick Bamford with Karanka willing to pay £10 million for the striker. Bamford has been recalled by Conte but is expected to sign for Boro this month.

He has been shipped to six clubs on loan in his five-year Chelsea career but is finally getting close to a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

What’s next?

Middlesbrough are expected to play hardball on one of their prized assets but it will be extremely difficult for the player to reject a club of Chelsea's might. A move in the summer, if not this month, is highly likely with Traore expected to agree on personal terms with the Blues once the season gets over.

Sportskeeda's take

A move for Traore looks like a calculated risk as the youngster has shown glimpses of his supreme talent but is also erratic at times. He lacks the discipline but a manager of Conte's ilk will be perfect for his progress.

If he signs for Chelsea then the youngster will probably fight for a place with Victor Moses for a right wing-back spot.