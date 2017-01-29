Transfer Rumour: Antonio Conte still hoping for reunion with Alvaro Morata

A bid of over 60 million would be enough for president Florentino Perez to sell the striker in the summer.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 29 Jan 2017, 12:33 IST

Alvaro Morata has been reduced to a bit-part role under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

What's the story?

Chelsea are flying high this season and are deservedly at the top of the Premier League. Antonio Conte has spoken about bolstering his attacking areas this month but with the transfer window ending in a couple of days, Chelsea will most probably sign reinforcements only in the summer. The Italian has been a fan of Alvaro Morata since the Spaniard's spell at Juventus and wants the striker to ply his trade at Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Morata has struggled to find a place in the starting lineup since his return to Real Madrid as manager Zinedine Zidane has favoured the Frenchman Karim Benzema in a striker's role. Morata has played 18 games for Real this season but a majority of those appearances have been from the bench.

He had previously left Bernabeu due to a lack of playing time but the same situation has risen in his second spell with his boyhood club.

The heart of the matter

The 24-year-old joined Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth £23 million but has failed to impress Zidane in his limited time on the pitch. His six starts this season reflects the frustration that the Spaniard is feeling at the moment and Antonio Conte is set to offer the striker an escape route from the Bernabeu.

Chelsea won't get their man this month with Real adamant to keep Morata in their ranks to provide cover for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. According to Marca, a bid of over £60 million would be enough for president Florentino Perez to sell the striker in the summer.

Also read: Transfer Rumour: Branislav Ivanovic set for Zenit Saint Petersburg move

Arsenal are also interested in Morata but the Blues have an advantage in that the player will prefer to work with a manager he knows well.

What's next?

The striker is fighting hard for a place in the starting lineup. Madrid supporters have been voicing their opinion about dropping Benzema for the talented Spaniard but manager, Zinedine Zidane has favoured his more experienced option up front.

A move to the Premier League is not just speculation anymore with Chelsea trying extremely hard to lure him away from the Spanish capital.

Sportskeeda's Take

Morata is all set to become one of the hottest properties this summer as, along with Chelsea, a number of other clubs will eye the talented striker. With Los Blancos also interested in buying a new striker in the summer, Morata's La Liga career seems to be over with Chelsea being his next probable destination.