Transfer Rumour: Antonio Conte targets Alvaro Morata as Diego Costa's replacement

Conte approved Morata's signing in 2014 when he was Juventus manager, but resigned the same week that the Spaniard's deal was finalised.

15 Jan 2017, 19:33 IST

Morata is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game-time

As per reports from The Sun, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has shortlisted Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata as replacement for Diego Costa. Chelsea’s main striker and his Italian manager reportedly had a bust-up earlier this week, and the Spanish international’s Chelsea future is uncertain.

The report states that Conte feels that Morata is the type of player that would fit into Chelsea’s current system seamlessly.

Morata was signed the same week that Conte resigned at Juventus in 2014. The Spanish striker made a €20 million move from Real Madrid in 2014 and his impressive performances convinced the Los Blancos’ hierarchy to exercise their buy-back clause and they brought him back to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has found opportunities limited at Real, as his manager, Zinedine Zidane, has chosen French striker Karim Benzema ahead of him. Morata has made 23 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring 9 goals in his first year back at his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, Conte and Costa had a massive argument which reportedly ended with the Italian manager admonishing his star striker to “Go to China,” in reference to recent reports of Costa’s agent meeting Chinese Super League clubs.

The recent fallout between Antonio Conte and Diego Costa has triggered numerous transfer rumours of the striker’s departure and the arrival of other forwards to replace him at Stamford Bridge. Morata is a different type of forward to Costa; the former is quick and skillful, while the latter is a brute of a forward who can bully opposition defenders and has an eye for goal.

There were rumours in last summer’s transfer window about the Italian manager pursuing Morata, but the Spaniard decided on a move back to Madrid.

Morata will want to get back into the Real Madrid first-team and make a name for himself in the famous white jersey of the Los Blancos. His next audition for a starting place will be against Sevilla tonight.

Costa, meanwhile, will want to get fit from his reported “injury” and maybe impress his manager in training to get back in the team.

It remains to be seen if Costa will be let back into the Chelsea first-team as a move out of Chelsea in the January transfer window looks unlikely. A move for Morata also looks improbable in the January window as signings during this window never really have a massive impact on any team.

Morata is a good player with pace and good link-up play but his returns in front of goal pale in comparison with Costa.