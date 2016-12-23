Argentina coach Eduardo Bauza says Lionel Messi easiest player to manage

Lionel Messi is dejected as Argentina lose 3-0 to arch-rivals Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match

The Argentine football team is going through a rough patch. Inspite of boasting a top quality squad which features one of the best players in the world in Lionel Messi, they stand fifth in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group with only 19 points taken from the 12 games they have played.

Recently, the team was also plagued by rumours that Lionel Messi heavily influences the playing XI. However, national team coach Eduardo Bauza ended all those rumuors in an interview with Argentine radio station, Radio Rivadavia.

Bauza was appointed as national team coach in August earlier this year after former Barcelona coach Gerardo resigned from the post following a disastrous run of results. Speaking to Radio Rivadavia, Bauza said that the team selection was firmly under his control. He said, “If Messi were the one picking the team, I'd pack my bags and go home.”

He also commented on Messi’s positive influence on the team saying, “Messi is the easiest player to coach. It is so easy to have him because he always tries to make the team work well."

Messi had announced his retirement from the national team following their heart-breaking Copa America which was the second major final the Albiceleste lost in two years following their loss to Germany in the World Cup in 2014. Bauza successfully convinced the Barcelona star to reverse his decision when he was appointed.

Bauza also spoke about the confusion surrounding Javier Mascherano’s playing position for the national team considering the Argentina is a defensive midfielder by trade but plays in the centre of defence for Barcelona. He said, “One can often become a prisoner of their words, but I can't imagine Mascherano playing at the centre of defence.” He further clarified saying, “Maybe if we need to in certain games but there's no doubt that he's a major player."

Argentina’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia in 2018 hang in the balance as they are currently in 5th place in the qualifying table after ending a dire run of four winless games to beat Colombia by three goals.

The first four teams in the CONMEBOL qualification go through to the World Cup while the fifth-placed team goes to a playoff round where they will face another team in an inter-confederation tie to appear in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.