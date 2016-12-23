Argentine soccer star Tevez marries childhood sweetheart

Buenos Aires, Dec 23 (IANS) Argentine veteran footballer Carlos Tevez married childhood girlfriend Vanesa Mansilla in the Argentine city of San Isidro, and the couple headed out for a four-day celebration in the Uruguayan city of Carmelo with 260 guests.

The 32-year-old Tevez on Thursday morning arrived at the Vital Records Office wearing a light blue suit and accompanied by Vanessa, who has been his companion for 19 years and the mother of their three children, Florencia, 9, Katie, 6 and Lito, 2, reports Efe.

"This is a wonderful day, Vana and I always dreamed of celebrating our love with a four-day party. This is a confirmation of our love, a way to reaffirm it," the former Manchester City and Juventus striker said after the ceremony.

About 60 fans of Boca Juniors, Tevez's childhood and current club, gathered at the office, chanting "He's not leaving, Carlitos is not leaving."

Tevez's future with the club is uncertain amid reports that he received a big offer to play for China's Shanghai Shenhua.

Asked about his plans, the Boca forward said: "Now, let me celebrate this day. There will be time, later."

On Friday evening, a religious wedding will take place at a Puerto Camacho chapel and the party will then start at the Campo el Faro club.

--IANS

pur/bg