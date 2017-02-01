EPL 2016/17: Arsenal 1-2 Watford, 5 Talking Points

Watford take full advantage of Arsenal's insipid display to bag all three points at the Emirates.

by Arvind Sriram Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 03:10 IST

Arsenal were shocking on the night

In what was a shocking performance by Arsenal, the home side slumped to a miserable 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. Arsene Wenger’s side got off to a slow start, like they always do, and were two down within 13 minutes, courtesy strikes from Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney, as the manager looked on helplessly from the stands, serving the second of his 4-match touchline ban.

Watford took a two-goal lead into the break but Arsenal came out all guns blazing in the second half and Alex Iwobi halved the deficit with a neat finish off an Alexis Sanchez cross. Substitute Lucas Perez then missed a glorious chance to get his side level as his ferocious left-footed strike struck the underside of the crossbar.

Arsenal surged forward in the final few minutes but Watford held firm to claim a vital three points, effectively ending the Gunners’ title challenge.

Here are five talking points from the game at the Emirates:

#1 Shkodran Mustafi’s unbeaten run comes to an end

Mustafi was poor on the night

Mustafi had a great start to his Arsenal career, not losing a single game that he started in, prior to today. The German formed a solid partnership in the center of the defence alongside Laurent Koscielny, adding some much-needed steel to the Arsenal backline.

Mustafi’s presence has ensured that the Gunners have not lost a single game in which the German has been a part of the starting lineup, a run that stood at 22 games before Watford put an end to it at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old himself had an extremely poor outing. Mustafi struggled to deal with the movement and physicality of Deeney in the first half and was at fault for the second goal, where he allowed Capoue to surge past him without even putting in a tackle.

The German also gave away possession quite cheaply on numerous occasions and will be hoping to put this performance out of his mind as soon as he possibly can.