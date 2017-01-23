EPL 2016/17: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: 5 Talking Points

Arsenal fought back and left it late to win the 3 points after they were awarded a penalty in the 97th minute.

by gaurav.krishnan Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 09:48 IST

Sanchez scored a penalty with the last kick of the game and win all 3 points for the Gunners

Arsenal overcame the side with the worst away record in the Premier League – Burnley – thanks to a penalty in the last minute of the game which Alexis Sanchez converted. Granit Xhaka was sent off in the second half and the Gunners were down to 10 men after the 64th minute.

Burnley’s Andre Gray then snatched an equaliser after Francis Coquelin conceded a bad penalty in the 88th minute.

However, the London club fought back and left it late to win the 3 points after they were awarded a penalty of their own in the 97th minute.

Here are the talking points from the exciting game:

#1 Burnley difficult to break down in the first half

It started off like the same old story for the Gunners. A lot of huffing and puffing combined with spurts of intricate play which led to no goals. We’ve seen this time and again from Arsenal – good passages of play and no end product. Burnley piled bodies into the box and tussled for every ball making life very difficult for Arsenal, and until the second half, the Gunners had no answer.

Burnely’s centre-backs stayed compact and nullified Giroud, who was starved up-front with very little, if not any service. While the only two good chances Arsenal had were a couple of long-range efforts – one from Mesut Ozil, who forced Heaton into a good save, and another from Alexis Sanchez, as he tried to bend one into the top corner, but shot narrowly wide.

It’s high time Arsenal try something new because it’s become easy and predictable to defend against them.