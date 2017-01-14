Arsenal ace Cohen Bramall deletes Twitter account after being found out as Manchester United fan

Arsenal's new signing has not had a great start to life in the top flight.

Bramall is in the headlines for the wrong reasons

What’s the story?

Cohen Bramall, who became Arsenal’s first signing of the winter transfer window had to delete his Twitter account after users found a tweet that suggested that the player is a long time fan of Manchester United.

But before any other tweets of him supporting the club could be found out, the player chose to deactivate his account, much to the dismay of rival fans.

The tweet that was found out

In case you didn’t know...

Arsenal signed the youngster from non-league side Hednesford Town, who currently play in the English 7th division. The transfer came as a shock to most fans who did not expect the first signing of the transfer window to be an inexperienced youngster with no football experience in the top flight.

He was signed for a measly £40,000 and is reportedly on a 2-year contract. Bramall had a training session with the Arsenal first team and Arsene Wenger was thoroughly impressed by the player’s performance.

The heart of the matter

Bramall’s move to the London club led to instant stardom and some serious increase in his Twitter followers. The 20-year-old, for all obvious reasons, has found himself in the kind of limelight that he is not accustomed to. However, like always, this fame does not come without its baggage.

As a 15-year-old, Bramall tweeted in support of Manchester United as the Red Devils beat Newcastle United 4-3 thanks to Chicharito’s last minute strike in a thrilling contest. The tweet was recently discovered by rival fans who brought it to the notice of the world.

What’s next?

This is not the first time that Twitter users have gone back in history to find compromising tweets about a personality so as to embarrass them on the platform. It remains to be seen whether Bramall has any plans of reinstating his account, but for now, the youngster will definitely be a little wary of social media.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Funnily enough, this one incident will make sure Bramall thinks twice before posting anything on social media. The entire episode reminds us of the constant trolling that exists on social media. This episode should definitely serve as a lesson for footballers around the world to be more careful as to what they tweet about.