Arsenal boss Wenger tenders apology after being sent off against Burnley

The Frenchman shoved fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off

Arsene Wenger was involved in unsavoury scenes against Burnley

What’s the story?

Arsene Wenger has apologized for his behaviour after being sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss in Arsenal’s thrilling 2-1 win over Burnley. The Frenchman was pictured shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor and could face a potential fine and a ban by the FA if they decide to take action. Speaking after the game, Wenger was rather apologetic, saying “I should have shut up and I apologise for not having done that. It was nothing malicious. I should have kept my control, even if it was in a hectic time.”

In case you didn’t know...

This is not the first time Arsene Wenger has been caught behaving in a rather boorish manner on the touchline. The Frenchman infamously shoved Jose Mourinho in his dugout during a heated clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Wenger has repeatedly escaped censure, according to his rival managers, but the FA may take a dim view of his actions.

The heart of the matter

The issue at hand arose due to Burnley being awarded a penalty in injury time against 10-man Arsenal protecting a slender 1-0 lead. Wenger was furious with that decision and made it known, resulting in Jon Moss walking over and sending him off. However, Wenger dallied and then proceeded to shove Anthony Taylor who was tring to usher him down the tunnel.

Ultimately, the Arsenal manager heaved a sigh of relief after being sent off, as Arsenal were awarded a late penalty with Alexis Sanchez earning the Gunners a crucial 2-1 win to keep them in the title race.

What’s next?

Despite his apology, the FA might not take kindly to Wenger’s behaviour. The Frenchman has a history of less-than-stellar behaviour when things don’t go his way, but has escaped punishment in the past. Jose Mourinho was previously handed a touchline ban by the FA after a couple of harsh words about referees – something Wenger has not been shy about either.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While Wenger might have issued an apology, it was behaviour unbecoming off him. One has to bear in mind that had a player done the same thing on the pitch, they would have been sent off as well – something Angel di Maria was guilty of for Manchester United against Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger is a repeat offender, and the FA should perhaps hand him a punishment so that he displays better behaviour next time.