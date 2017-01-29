Transfer Rumour: Arsenal enter £85 million race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

The Gunners hope the Frenchman will prove to be the right replacement for a possibly-outgoing Alexis Sanchez.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 29 Jan 2017, 12:22 IST

The natural successor to Alexis Sanchez’s throne at Arsenal?

What's the story?

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann, according to a host of British publications this morning. The French forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United but the Gunners are adamant that they'll bid the right amount to try and lure him to the Emirates.

The 25-year-old is currently one of the most sought-after forwards in the game thanks to him being a part of the final three in last year's FIFA Ballon d’Or award nominations – a rare feat for someone who doesn't play for either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have been linked with a move for Griezmann ever since they signed Paul Pogba for a record fee last summer. They're willing to reunite the compatriots on a club level to ensure they can resurrect the club from the nightmare of trophy-less seasons they've endured recently – barring the sole FA Cup success.

Griezmann and Pogba guided France to the finals of the UEFA European Championships last summer where they eventually lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side in the final. Griezmann was also instrumental in helping his current club Atletico Madrid reach the finals of the UEFA Champions League last season – again losing out to a side with Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal's interest in the former Real Sociedad man seems to stem from the fact that the club might be losing Alexis Sanchez to another European giant in the summer. The Chilean is yet to sign a new long-term contract with the club and with his future in doubt, the club are testing the waters by regularly checking on Griezmann.

Also read: EPL 2016/17: Why Alexis Sanchez should leave Arsenal

But the 25-year-old isn't the only one Arsenal seem to be interested in. Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus is also seen as a replacement for the Chilean should he decide to call time on his career with the North London giants.

What's next?

A bid in the region of £85 million is expected to come from both Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer. Griezmann will have the choice to either play under Jose Mourinho or his compatriot Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Arsenal will guarantee more game time for the Frenchman should they lose Sanchez and that could appeal to him. On the other hand, Manchester United could offer more pay and the chance to link up with Paul Pogba – which is equally attractive. It's two sides to the same coin.

Sportskeeda's Take

It's unlikely Arsenal will go in for the Frenchman. They're not the kind of side who are willing to double their record signing value in a heartbeat. If Wenger strongly believes Griezmann is the natural successor to Sanchez, maybe a money plus player deal would be the likelier deal.