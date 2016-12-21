Transfer Rumour: Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid target Jose Luis Gaya

On his way to London?

Premier League giants, Arsenal, are reportedly weighing up a move for Valencia left-back, Jose Gaya. The 21-year-old is seen as the natural successor to Nacho Monreal in the Gunners’ first-team as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature in the summer.

Arsenal know the limitations of Nacho Monreal with him turning 31 early next year, and are looking to bring in someone who has the capabilities and the pace to contribute to the way they play. And the 21-year-old is the perfect fit for Arsene Wenger’s men given he’s used to play fluid attacking football with the La Liga giants.

But the Gunners have tough competition in signing the youngster with Real Madrid an interested party. Zinedine Zidane’s men don’t have the kind of backup at left-back should first-choice Marcelo get injured or pick up a suspension. And they’ve since been linked with the 21-year-old for a long, long time.

Real Madrid’s interest in the left-back could have increased after their transfer embargo was reduced this week.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay Valencia the kind of money to see them part ways with the defender. The 21-year-old is valued at around €25 million by Valencia and has no release clause in his contract. And the reason he’s valued so highly by the club is because his contract is set to expire only in 2020.

The Gunners are also hoping that the chance to play with the likes of compatriot and under-21 teammate Hector Bellerin could give him enough confidence in knowing he has the best of chances of settling down and gaining the kind familiarity with the squad that will help the team move forward faster.

Ricardo Rodriguez another option for the Gunners?

Arsenal were heavily linked with the signing of Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the summer but decided against the move late in the window. But the Swiss international – and compatriot of Granit Xhaka – is still being touted as one of the many options the Gunners are considering.

The future of Kieran Gibbs – the current back-up left-back – is still unclear. The 27-year-old is yet to be offered a contract extension but has been linked with the likes of West Brom, Stoke and Aston Villa in the past.