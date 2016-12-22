EPL 2016/17: Arsenal keen on signing Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

Back to the Premier League?

Arsenal fans have been asking for a striker, and it looks like Arsene Wenger is finally going to fulfil their wish. Reports suggest that the Gunners are keen on signing Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners have been on the hunt for a striker for a long time now but have been unable to find a suitable player. Wenger has been forced to play Alexis Sanchez as the main striker this season as Welbeck has been injured for a long time, and Giroud has looked rusty. The Frenchman has been used more as a super-sub this season and has produced goals when required.

Wenger, though, is said to be keen on adding more firepower up front and has identified Javier Hernandez as the ideal striker for Arsenal. The London side are currently 4th in the Premier League table, and Wenger wants to sign a reinforcement to push their title challenge.

Arsenal's failure to kill off games is costing them a lot of points, and this has put them 9 points behind league leaders, Chelsea. Despite taking the lead at Everton and Manchester City, the north London side ended up losing both matches 2-1.

The Mexican has been in fine form for Leverkusen ever since he joined them from Manchester United in the summer of 2015. He played a vital role in helping the Bundesliga side finish 3rd in the league last season.

This is not the first time Chicharito has been linked with Arsenal. The striker was linked with the club when Louis van Gaal decided to sell him as well but the Red Devils were not interested in selling him to their direct rivals.

Hernandez has not ruled out a move to the Premier League and is reportedly open to joining Arsenal. Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs are also said to be interested in signing the former Manchester United striker.

Earlier this year, Chicharito was quoted saying, "You never know what happens in football. In years gone by I have left my club on the last day of the transfer window. I thought I would stay in Madrid, and I thought I would stay in Manchester, but I joined Leverkusen in the end."

The 28-year-old was a used very often by Sir Alex Ferguson and was used as a substitute by David Moyes. But when Louis van Gaal came in, he sent him out on loan to Real Madrid after he missed a penalty in Manchester United's 4-0 win against Club Brugge. He was then sold to Bayer Leverkusen when Real Madrid decided not to make their loan move permanent.