Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez doesn't know who Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is

Gundogan, who is that?

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has been on fire this season and has carried the Gunners on his back on more occasions that one. However, the Chilean sensation doesn’t seem to know much outside football, or rather even in it.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester City last weekend – which the Gunners eventually lost 2-1 – Sanchez met his former Barcelona teammate Claudio Bravo in the tunnel and the two exchanged a few words – at least that is what it looked like initially.

However, in this age of science and technology, nothing can go unnoticed and the details of the conversation between the two former Barcelona stars have come to the fore and with that has the fact that Alexis Sanchez doesn’t know who former Borussia Dortmund star Ilkay Gundogan is.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Sanchez is seen asking Bravo who Gundogan is. Gundogan severely injured his knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the season and the City players were wearing shirts with the German’s name and his number on the front. This gesture even prompted Gundogan to post on Twitter that he was still alive and was merely injured.

Here is the video of Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo ahead of the game:

And here is a rough transcript of their interaction (courtesy of Reddit):

Alexis Sanchez: I haven't seen you! I was saying "Where's Bravo?"

Bravo: Where were you looking at?

Sanchez: I was looking at the front... What happened? Who's he?

Bravo: Nooo, he just hurt his knee

Sanchez: Yes?

Bravo: The other day, eeeh.

Sanchez: Who, who's the 8?

Bravo: Gundogan

Sanchez: Is he a youth player?

Bravo: Nooo, he plays for Germany

Sanchez: Haha, I don't know anything

Sanchez: All good?

Bravo: Good, good and you?

Sanchez: Good

Bravo: Looks like it, you're made a machine

Sanchez: Hehe, have to keep going forward, dude

Bravo: Yeah, the best, bro

Sanchez: Thank you, how many do you have to score?

Bravo: I don't know if we have done s**t before...

Sanchez: Yeah, we'll talk later.

