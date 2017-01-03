Arsenal transfer rumour: Arsene Wenger wants Miralem Pjanic to replace Santi Cazorla

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to test Juventus resolve with an initial 28m bid this month.

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 03 Jan 2017, 18:54 IST

The Sun also claims that Juventus are reluctant to let the player go

What’s The Story?

According to The Sun, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reportedly wants Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic to replace Santi Cazorla. Cazorla’s contract runs out in the summer and Wenger is looking at the Juventus midfielder Pjanic as a possible replacement for the Spaniard.

According to reports, the Arsenal manager has already asked the Bosnia and Herzegovina player whether he would be open for a switch to the Premier League. Pjanic is said to have answered ‘with enthusiasm’ despite the fact that the player only joined the Italian giants from Roma for a transfer fee of £25m in the summer last year.

In Case You Didn’t Know

The midfielder has been in good form for the Serie A club, playing 20 games for them this season and has managed to rack up 6 goals and 6 assists. Pjanic has also scored 2 goals for his country in the 3 internationals he played this season.

The Heart Of The Matter

Wenger is quite impressed by Pjanic’s all round game since he chips in with both goals and assists and is considering signing him with the aim of bolstering his midfield as the London club look to regain the Premier League title which has eluded them since the 2003-04 season.

However, the Sun also claims that Juventus are reluctant to let the player go, having just signed him at the beginning of the season. While their other prime target Axel Witsel recently confirmed a move to China.

What’s Next?

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to test Juventus’ resolve with an initial £28m bid this month. The fee could go higher based on Juventus’ evaluation of how much Pjanic is worth and this looks like a transfer that Arsenal could certainly benefit from. However, since he has only been a Juventus player for 6 months, the Italian club will be looking for a fee that covers the remainder of his contract plus his market value along with add-on clauses.

Tweet Speak

Like the Arsenal link to Pjanic. Good candidate to replace Cazorla when not fit or when he is gone. — Roberto Leigh (@Roberto_Leigh) 3 January 2017



Sportskeeda’s Take

he 32-year-old Cazorla was injured in the game against Ludogrets in the UEFA Champions League and is out till February. He also has a recurring ankle problem. Cazorla had played 11 games for the Gunners before his injury, scoring 2 and assisting 3. Although the midfielder is an important player at Arsenal, considering the Spaniard’s age, Wenger is understandably looking at replacing him with no news of a contract extension for him on the horizon.

At the moment, Miralem Pjanic is Arsenal’s first choice as Santi Cazorla’s successor given his age (he is only 26) and his rather efficient output which is more consistent than Cazorla’s.