Arsenal Transfer Rumour: Liverpool plot shock move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Englishman is looking at getting more game time

This season has been Chamberlain’s most fruitful in an Arsenal jersey

Rumours have cropped up that Liverpool are considering a shock move for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who it seems has become disgruntled at the club. Jurgen Klopp has monitored the Englishman and has been impressed by the youngster.

Multiple outlets, especially Sky Sports and The Telegraph have reported that Chamberlain has been talking to fellow Englishmen Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson who have spent time convincing the player to join Liverpool with a transfer valuation of around £20 million to £25 million.

The player will most probably be a replacement for Sadio Mane who will be missing out on at least 2 fixtures since he will be departing for AFCON to represent his nation Senegal.

However, the season has been frustrating for the English winger who has not been a sure starter and not played a single match for the entire length of the game.

The winger has become increasingly frustrated after not being handed a guaranteed starting position at the club and this has only fuelled the rumours. The 23-year-old has gone on record saying that he may need to move from Arsenal to a new club if he intends to play and get more matches under his belt.

The player was signed by Arsenal from Southampton in 2011 for a sum of £12m and was supposed to be a sure starter once he had gained enough experience. However, things look gloomy even 5 years down the line, with the player mostly getting substitute experiences and starts in the league cup.

However, a direct transfer from Arsenal to a direct title rival like Liverpool looks highly unlikely as well. Arsenal and Liverpool have a sour relationship when it comes to transfers, after the botched up transfer of star striker Luis Suarez. The £40m+1 saga did no good to Arsenal who could not get Suarez and also spoiled their relationship with Liverpool on a club to club basis.

It will be interesting to see if Chamberlain is willing to put his foot down and hand in a transfer request, seeing the keen interest that Liverpool has displayed till now. Klopp’s aura and Arsene’s history with youth will definitely be a dilemma for the player who can only choose one side for the moment.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has experience at all top levels and has seen action in all the competitions that Arsenal have been a part of. The player who has managed 24 England caps will only want to increase the tally further, but this is only possible if he gets a solid play time. Whether this will happen at Arsenal or at another club remains to be seen.