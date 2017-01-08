Arsenal Transfer Rumour: Paris Saint-Germain looking to tempt Alexis Sanchez with high wages

The French club are looking to make a move for the Chilean.

There has been no breakthrough in Alexis’ contract situation

What’s the story

English news outlet The Mirror has claimed that Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez is being urged by Paris Saint-Germain to continue stalling on extending his current contract which has less than two years left on it.

The French team believes that by ensuring that the player does not sign a new contract they can get the Chilean for a cut price of £60m in the coming summer since he will only have one year left on his current deal then.

This news comes after Alexis' on-field outburst after the Bournemouth game where the player looked visibly distraught with the performance of the Gunners. He is also amidst contract talks which are not really going forward due to wage concerns.

In case you didn’t know...

Sanchez has a contract which expires in the summer of 2019 and the Gunners are doing their best to ensure that he signs a new contract which cements his future with the North London club.

According to unconfirmed reports, Alexis is earning £130,000 per week and wants a contract which doubles his wages. The player is aware of his marquee status at the club and believes that he has performed well enough to demand such a figure.

The heart of the matter

PSG officials have been monitoring Alexis’ situation and are keen on getting the player in the coming summer. Their Director of Football, Patrick Kluivert is a huge fan of the player and has been keeping a tab on the player’s performances for some time now.

The French club are in communication with the Chilean player’s representatives and have told them that wages will certainly not be an issue at the French club.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stressed on the importance of having a stable wage structure plenty of times and it looks unlikely for the Gunners to offer him anything over £200,000 a week.

What next?

The player’s future certainly depend on his aspirations and demands. Alexis has stressed several times that he is quite happy in London although life in the city can be ‘stressful’ at times. With Chelsea also keeping an eye on his contract situation, he will always have the option of staying in the city in case he does decide to move clubs.

Sportskeeda’s take

In a time when multiple players are moving to the Chinese League for big bucks and massive transfer fees, football is desperately in the need for some heroes who can brush money talks aside and just continue to play the beautiful game.

Alexis is certainly one figure at the club who has impressed everyone from the fans to the coaching staff. The player's hunger and passion for the game is something unique and it would obviously be a big loss if he decides to move on.