Arsenal could visit India or China in 2017 pre-season tour

Gooner fans in India could watch their favourite stars in action in 2017

Arsenal have already planned a pre-season trip to Australia next summer, but talks are on to extend the trip and include a money-spinning trip to India or China. Manager Arsene Wenger is not the biggest fan of long pre-season trips but stop offs in China and India have been discussed as they could prove to be an extremely lucrative option.

Wenger’s side are already chalked in to play two friendlies in Austrailia, facing Sydney FC on July 13th and Sydney Wanderers on July 17th. Arsenal like most Premier League clubs have travelled to various countries across the world to cash in on their popularity.

Also read: Barcelona President confirms club will play a friendly in India

A trip to India or China could be a very intelligent move as the Gunners have a huge fan base in both the countries and it could go a long way in increasing their market base at a relatively dormant Asia market.

Alexis Sanchez says the onus is on Arsenal to offer him a new contract

Arsenal executives might be thinking of increasing their money in pre-season thanks to a money spinning stop in Aisa, but currently, they are breaking their heads on new contract offers for their star duo of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal have offered Sanchez, who has 18 months on his current contract, a new deal but fear negotiations could drag on as they are struggling to match the Chilean's 250,000 pounds-a-week wage demands, according to British media reports.

Also read: Marco Reus lined up as replacement if Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil leave

"I'm focused more on winning football matches -- I'm staying concentrated on that," Sanchez told Sky Sports. "It really doesn't depend on me -- if they want to show confidence in me. I'm very happy at the club.

"I love all the staff. I'm very grateful for everybody here. It depends on Arsenal. I enjoy the relationship with the fans. I want to achieve more for them. I want to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

"I've told my agent I don't want to speak about this too much when all the rumours are going around -- it can distract a player from their main focus of concentration."

Arsenal are currently going through a bad run of form having slumped to back to back defeats against Everton and Manchester City and the Gunners’ fans will be hoping for some good news with regards to the contract situations of Sanchez and Ozil.