Arsene Wenger given four match touchline ban for pushing fourth official in Arsenal's win over Burnley

Wenger will miss the crucial game against Chelsea

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Breaking 28 Jan 2017, 00:07 IST

Arsene Wenger was left bemused as referee Jon Moss sent him to the stands

What's the story?

Arsenal's last league win had all the makings of a thriller with the match featuring two stoppage time penalties, a red card and most importantly the sending off of Arsene Wenger to the stands in the dying minutes. The Arsenal manager had behaved aggressively against the fourth official which had prompted the FA to charge the Frenchman for his wrongdoing. In a statement released by the English governing body, Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban and also has been fined £25,000 for his antics near the tunnel.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal went ahead against Burnley courtesy of a Shkodran Mustafi header before a red card for Granit Xhaka made matter difficult for the hosts. Burnley were awarded a penalty in the 92nd minute which was duly converted by Andre Gray. The decision to award Burnley a penalty in stoppage time saw Arsene Wenger lose his cool as his frustration got the better of him and he pushed the fourth official near the tunnel after being sent off. The Frenchman had also been sent to the stands back in 2009 at Old Trafford.

The heart of the matter

A touchline ban was expected for Wenger as he himself admitted in his press conference that he will accept any punishment from the FA. He apologised for his actions but could not escape a touchline ban. The FA revealed in its statement that Wenger used abusive language in the 92nd minute towards the fourth official after getting sent off. The statement further read that making physical contact with the match official prompted the association to charge Wenger with improper conduct. In a personal hearing which took place today, FA also slapped a £25,000 fine on him along with a four-game touchline ban.

What's next?

It was reported that Wenger requested a personal hearing in this case to mitigate the punishment. With a four-match ban incoming for the manager, Wenger will miss Arsenal's league games against Watford, Chelsea and Hull City. He will also miss this weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie against Southampton.

Sportskeeda's take

Wenger lost his patience in the final few moments against Burnley which caused a sudden outburst of emotion from the otherwise calm personality. The ban imposed on him is justified as Wenger might feel lucky to escape a stadium ban for pushing the fourth official.