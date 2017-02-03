Arsene Wenger's 'Nearly Signed' XI: Active players who almost played for Arsenal

With quotes from targeted players and Wenger himself

Can you imagine Ronaldo and Messi in Arsenal shirts? Nope, we can’t.

Poor Arsene Wenger. The Arsenal boss was a pioneer when he arrived in the Premier League and imported some of the best foreign talents to win trophies with the Gunners and opened England’s eyes to the riches available in Europe. He’d won three league titles and four FA Cups before a stadium move crippled the club financially and he was forced to alter his philosophy a bit and focus on youth talent.

Along the way, there were targets he was poised to sign before the transfers fell through and nowadays he only ponders over what could have been had he signed those now-world-class players. The press also does their part, asking him to dig up hidden memories, some too painful for the French manager to explain.

So many players have been on his radar so we’ve come up with the XI that he nearly signed.

Formation: 3-5-2

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Wenger had his eye on Hart when he was on loan at Birmingham City

Ever since the departure of Jens Lehmann, Arsenal had never truly found a world class goalkeeper until they signed Petr Cech from Chelsea. With flops such as Manuel Almunia between the sticks, Wenger had identified a young Joe Hart as a possible no.1

“I remember when Hart played at Birmingham, I asked about him and they told me he is at Man City. I thought he would be the keeper there. “He has something that is needed for a goalkeeper to play at a big club and I am not surprised he made it as number one.” – Wenger

Hart would go on to establish himself as City’s no.1 and had a successful career at the Etihad, winning the Premier League twice and the FA Cup once. He was considered one of the best shot-stoppers in the league when City dominated the Premier League and his loan move to Torino after Pep Guardiola took over did raise some eyebrows.