Arsene Wenger offered £10 million-a-year deal by Paris Saint-German to become their manager

Not the manager of a red side, anymore?

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a massive £10 million-a-year deal to bring him to the Parc des Princes as their manager. The 67-year-old is currently in the last year of his contract with the Gunners and is a free man come the end of the season.

Having agreed at the start of the season on when he would sign a new contract with Arsenal, Wenger has a host of options on his table should results go against him in the Premier League. And this isn't the first time the Parisian giants have tried to lure the Frenchman from North London.

Speaking back in September, Wenger did confirm that he'd been contacted by them but chose to stay back at Arsenal because of certain ‘qualties’ he loves at the club. When asked about why he didn’t accept Paris Saint-Germain’s offer, he said, “Because I love where I am.

“I know well the owners [at PSG], but I feel always I remained loyal to Arsenal Football Club because I think it’s a club that has the qualities I love. And, that’s why.”

Wenger has been with Arsenal for twenty years now and is in charge of his twenty-first season in the Premier League – becoming the second-longest-serving manager the league has had following Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson.

And should he switch the Emirates for the Parc des Princes, the Qatari owners who back the club are prepared to offer him the kind of money he could only dream of at Arsenal. With the Parisian squad already one of the better ones in all of Europe, Wenger has the choice to cherry pick his lot of players without thinking twice about the kind of situation the club are in – a plight that’s often seen him face the wrath of fans at the North London club.

Paris Saint-Germain’s timing of pursuing Arsene Wenger couldn’t be more perfect. With the Parisians in third – unable to match the likes of AS Monaco and OGC Nice – under new manager Unai Emery, there’s the feeling that something needs to be done to bring them back to where they belong – at the top of the table.

And the fact that Wenger is a free agent in the summer is the kind of impetus the club have been waiting for this season. Pursuing him in the summer could save future seasons as long as they manage to finish in the UEFA Champions League slots this season.