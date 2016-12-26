EPL 2016/17: Arsene Wenger takes advice from David Beckham to resolve Arsenal problems

Wenger’s side have lost two on the trot in the Premier League

Ahead of Arsenal’s boxing day fixture against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed how a recent conversation with David Beckham about team spirit is what he is tapping into to turn his side’s fortunes around.

The Gunners have lost back-to-back Premier League games against Everton and Manchester City after mounting a strong early challenge for the Premier League, but Wenger believes that team spirit can help his side turn their fortunes around and climb up the league table once again.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho claim Chelsea handed easier set of festive fixtures

It might have been a while since Beckham retired from professional football, but it is clear that he still has a massive influence off the pitch. Speaking about the conversation with Beckham, Wenger said, “I believe what is important is the strength you find inside the club. There’s a special thing happening for a football player inside the dressing room.

“I spoke with Beckham about that recently. I asked him, ‘Do you miss it?’ He said, ‘Football I can play every day, I'm invited to all the charity games, but I miss the dressing rooms, that kind of being together, fighting for something together. That’s what you miss.”

Anything is still possible in the league: Wenger

Nine points currently separate league leaders Chelsea and 4th placed Arsenal, but Wenger believes that owing to the lengthy nature of the league, anything is still possible. “You do not go through the season and have no disappointment.

“We have just lost two games, of course, it’s tough but City didn’t win for six, Tottenham for four or five and Manchester United as well, all teams go through that.” Further talking about what he gained from his conversation with Beckham, Wenger added, “The teams who respond well together have the most successful season. It’s part of it.”

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho takes yet another dig at Wenger

The Gunners face a tough challenge if they are to gain ground on their rivals. Chelsea have been rejuvenated this season under Antonio Conte, and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool also look like they can mount a serious challenge for the title after their campaign got off to a brilliant start with a 4-3 win at the Emirates on the opening day of the season.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has praised Wenger ahead of their match, saying he is confident that Wenger will ride out this latest wave of criticism just as he has done for the last 20 years since joining Arsenal.

“He has been in the game long enough to understand he's going to have that criticism as we all do at some point. But he’s seen it through. I’m sure he’ll see this one through again. He has done a fantastic job,” said Pulis.